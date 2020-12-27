Nagaland Lottery Results to be Declared Today; Check at lotterysambadresult.in

The result of Nagaland Dear Damodar Morning lottery will be announced today at 11.55 am. Besides this, the Nagaland State Lottery Department will be declaring the results of Dear Jupiter Sunday lottery after 4 pm and Dear Hawk Evening lottery after 8 pm. The results can be checked at lotterysambadresult.in.

Those who want to try their luck can purchase tickets of the Nagaland lottery from any lottery shop in the state. A single ticket of the Nagaland lottery costs Rs 6. The lottery department holds draws for various weekly lotteries daily.

Winners of the first prize will take home Rs 1 crore, while those of the second prize will get Rs 9,000. The third and fourth prizes of these lotteries are worth Rs 500 and Rs 250. The consolation prize fetches Rs 1,000.

How to check Nagaland lottery results

Step 1: Go to Lottery Sambad website

Step 2: Look for 11.55 AM, 4PM and 8 PM options depending on which lottery ticket you have bought

Step 3: After clicking on the suitable option, result will display on screen

Step 4: Keep your ticket handy

Step 5: Check if your ticket number has won any prize

Those who win any prize will have to claim the winning amount within 30 days of the declaration of the result. To receive the prize money, they will have to visit the office of the Nagaland State Lottery Department. At the office, winners will be required to submit their lottery ticket and photocopy of the valid ID proof.

Authorities concerned will carry out a verification of identity of each claimant. The prize money will be disbursed after the verification process. In case the winning amount falls in the tax bracket, then the money will be provided after tax deduction. So, only winners of the first prize will get money after deduction of tax as Rs 1 crore comes in the tax bracket.