Nagaland lottery results to be Delared Today at lotterysambadresult.in; First Prize Winner to Get Rs 1 Crore

The Nagaland State Lottery Department will be declaring Nagaland Dear Damodar Morning lottery results today at 11.55 am. The results can be viewed at lotterysambadresult.in. On Sunday, the lottery department will also be announcing the results of Dear Jupiter Sunday lottery and Dear Hawk Evening lottery. The results of Dear Jupiter Sunday lottery can be checked after 4 pm and Dear Hawk Evening lottery after 8 pm.

First prize winners of all these three lotteries will get Rs 1 crore. Those whose ticket numbers get the second prize will receive Rs 9,000. The consolation prize of these lotteries is worth Rs 1,000. The third and fourth prize winners will take home Rs 500 and Rs 250.

A single ticket of the Nagaland lottery can be bought at Rs 6. Those who want to purchase it can visit any lottery shop in the state.

How to check Nagaland lottery results

Step 1: Go to Lottery Sambad’s website

Step 2: Select 11.55 AM option for morning result, 4PM option for afternoon result and 8 PM for evening result

Step 3: Lottery result will appear on screen

Step 4: Match your ticket numbers with numbers given on the result

In order to receive the winning amount, people will have to go to the lottery department office and complete the formalities, which include furnishing of a ticket and a valid ID proof. The prize money will be provided following the stipulated procedure, including verification of the ticket numbers and identity. In case the winning amount comes in the tax bracket, the prize money will be disbursed after tax deduction.

The Nagaland State Lottery Department carries out draws for various weekly lotteries daily. The draws are held in the morning, afternoon and evening.