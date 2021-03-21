Nagaland Lottery Results to be Out at lotterysambadresult.in; Winner to Take Home Rs 1 Crore

Ticket holders of the Nagaland lottery can check their results on Sunday, March 21 by visiting the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery Department at lotterysambadresult.in. People who could not buy the tickets can do so from any lottery shop present in the state by paying an amount of Rs 6 per ticket. Results of three lottery games will be released by the lottery department on Sunday including the Nagaland Dear Damodar Morning lottery at 11:55 am, Dear Jupiter Sunday lottery at 4 pm and Dear Hawk Evening lottery at 8 pm.

Ticket holders of any of the three above mentioned lotteries can win lots of cash prizes awarded by the lottery department. Check the details here:

First Prize: Rs 1 crore

Second Prize: Rs 9,000

Third Prize: Rs 500

Fourth Prize: Rs 250

Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

Winners will have to claim the winning amount by reporting to the lottery department within 30 days of the declaration of the results from March 21. Winning ticket holders also need to carry their lottery ticket and any valid identification proof like Aadhaar card, PAN, driving license etc.

These documents are required by the lottery department to carry out the verification process. Upon completion of which the lottery winners will be awarded the winning amount. It is of utmost importance to note that the prize amount is subject to tax deductions and will only be handed after deducting the tax if applicable.

Following methods can be used by the ticket holders of the Nagaland Lottery to check their results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the lottery department from any internet browser or you can directly click on the link- lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2: Ticket holders need to be cautious while selecting the lottery options. Those who have ticket for the morning lottery will have to select the 11.55 am option while those with the afternoon and evening lottery tickets will have to opt for the 4 pm and 8 pm option respectively.

Step 3: After selecting the appropriate option, the results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Match your ticket number with those mentioned on the winning list.