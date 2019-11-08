Nagaland Rebel Group Appeals to All Factions to be Part of the Final Agreement with Centre

Guwahati: The Isak-Muivah faction of National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) has declared that government and NSCN (IM) have mutually agreed to go for final touch on the agreed competencies for conclusion.

The "declaration" of the NSCN (IM) said, "Now therefore, when the Government of India is prepared to make the final agreement with the NSCN on the basis of the Framework Agreement, all Nagas should also be equally prepared".

The rebel group added, "NSCN, with open heart, appeals and invites all our brothers and sisters in different groups to get on onboard for the 'Framework Agreement' and be a part of the final solution in the greater interests of the people and for peace and progress in the land".

NSCN (IM) further said that its "past mistakes" should also be forgiven by "our brothers and sisters in different camps".

Issuing this "declaration" through Ministry of Information and Publicity of NSCN (IM) to media, the rebel group briefly recounted how things have come to the present stage on the Naga political issue.

"The Nagas had faced many bitter war situations where they were made to fight back against enemies of all hues in defense of their National future," the NSCN (IM) added.

It also said that the "demon of war" had terribly devastated the Naga families, societies, homes, villages, towns and their country to a great extent.

"The Nagas are, in fact, the innocent victims of this demon of war, a war that was born of the aggressors' brain".

The NSCN (IM) recalled that, consequently, the "Government of India and National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN)" took up political negotiations from 1997. After a series of intensive negotiations, the two parties ultimately signed the historic Framework Agreement on August 3, 2015 based on the recognized unique history of the Nagas, it stated.

"Taking account of the commitment and assurance of the Government of India on the issues of Naga National flag and Constitution to resolving them at the earliest, the two parties have mutually agreed to go for final touch on the agreed competencies for conclusion," the NSCN (IM) categorically said.

The NSCN (IM) "appeals and invites all our brothers and sisters in different groups to get on board the bus of the 'Framework Agreement' and be a part of the final solution," said the statement and added "we have forgiven the past mistakes of our brothers and sisters in different camps" .

It stated, "Let this message of peace and unity among the Nagas be acceptable to all the Nagas, far and near", and added, "Unity for the historic tasks ahead is indispensable".

