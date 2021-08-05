Nagaland Reports 145 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 More Fatalities

Kohima, Aug 4: Nagaland’s COVID-19 tally rose to 28,217 on Wednesday as 145 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said. Two fresh fatalities from Dimapur and Mokokchung were reported during the day, taking the coronavirus death toll in the state to 579, he said.

Kohima recorded the highest number of new cases at 49, followed by Dimapur (36) and Mokokchung (16). Seventy-nine more patients were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,516.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state has marginally dipped to 90.43 per cent from 90.61 per cent on Tuesday. The state now has 1,321 active cases and 801 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

Nagaland has tested 2.69 lakh samples for the infection, and altogether, 6, 23,951 people have been inoculated till Tuesday.

