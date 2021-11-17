Nagaland Reports 4 New COVID Cases, 1 More Fatality

Kohima, Nov 16: Nagaland on Tuesday reported four fresh COVID-19 cases, 13 less than the previous day, with the caseload increasing to 32,018, a health official said. One more fatality due to the infection from Zunheboto district raised the death toll to 695, he said. All the new cases were detected from Dimapur district.

Sixteen people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 30,125, he said. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stood at 94.08 per cent. Nagaland now has 149 active cases, while 1,050 patients have migrated to other states.

Altogether, 4,04,427 samples have so far been tested for the infection, the official said. State Immunisation Officer Ritu Thurr said 12,41,133 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 7,19,344 people till Monday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.