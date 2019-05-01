English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nagaland Result 2019: NBSE to Declare 10th, 12th Tomorrow at nbsenagaland.com; How to Check
The Nagaland HSLC and HSSLC Result 2019 will be released by the Nagaland Board of School Education at its official website nbsenagaland.com
Nagaland Result 2019 | The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) is likely to declare the Class 10, Class 12 result tomorrow. The Nagaland Board of School Education has confirmed that the Nagaland HSLC and HSSLC Result 2019 will be available for download at its official website nbsenagaland.com tomorrow.
Students expecting their Class 10, Class 12 Nagaland Result 2019 are suggested to keep visiting the Nagaland Board of School Education’s official website on timely basis. You can also check your Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Result 2019 at examresults.net or indiaresults.com
Nagaland Class 10, Class 12 result 2019: Steps to check your score
Step 1-Visit the official website- nbsenagaland.com.
Step 2- On the homepage, you will see the 'HSLC, HSSLC Nagaland Result 2019' link, click on it.
Step 3- On entering the right details, your Nagaland Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.
Step 4: Download your Nagaland Class 10, 12 Result 2019 and take a printout as it will be used for obtaining your marksheets.
Nagaland Class 10, Class 12 Result 2019: Know your score through SMS
Candidates can also get the Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Result 2019 through phone SMS. Follow the below SMS format to get to know your score –
For class Nagaland Class 10 Result 2019,
Type RESULT
NBSE10 ROLL NUMBER and send it to 5676750.
For class Nagaland Class 12 Result 2019,
Type RESULT
NBSE12 ROLL NUMBER and send it to 5676750.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
