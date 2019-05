Nagaland Result 2019: NBSE to Declare 10th, 12th Tomorrow at nbsenagaland.com; How to Check

NBSE10 ROLL NUMBER and send it to 5676750.



The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) is likely to declare the Class 10, Class 12 result tomorrow. The Nagaland Board of School Education has confirmed that the Nagaland HSLC and HSSLC Result 2019 will be available for download at its official website nbsenagaland.com tomorrow.Students expecting their Class 10, Class 12 Nagaland Result 2019 are suggested to keep visiting the Nagaland Board of School Education’s official website on timely basis. You can also check your Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Result 2019 at examresults.net or indiaresults.com Step 1-Visit the official website- nbsenagaland.com Step 2- On the homepage, you will see the 'HSLC, HSSLC Nagaland Result 2019' link, click on it.Step 3- On entering the right details, your Nagaland Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.Step 4: Download your Nagaland Class 10, 12 Result 2019 and take a printout as it will be used for obtaining your marksheets.Nagaland Class 10, Class 12 Result 2019: Know your score through SMSCandidates can also get the Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Result 2019 through phone SMS. Follow the below SMS format to get to know your score –For class Nagaland Class 10 Result 2019,Type RESULT