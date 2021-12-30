Nagaland SIT Quizzes Army Personnel Over Killing of 14 Civilians in Mon

A special investigation team (SIT) of the Nagaland government Thursday interrogated the personnel of Indian Army's 21 Para Special Forces in connection with the killing of 14 civilians in Mon district in firing by security forces. This is probably the first time that a unit of the Indian Army is being quizzed by an investigation team formed by a civilian government.

According to sources in Assam and Nagaland, the 22-member SIT interrogated the Indian Army personnel at the Rain Forest Research Institute (RFRI) in Jorhat district of Assam. Sources told .

