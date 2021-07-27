Nagaland State Lottery 2021: Dear Teesta Morning Results for July 27 Declared; Check Full List

Nagaland Lottery Sambad players who have purchased the lottery ticket for Tuesday’s lucky draw, Dear Teesta Morning can check the results on the official website www.lotterysambadresult.in. The winner for first prize of Rs 1 crore is the one with ticket number 69J 78385. Below is the full list of Dear Teesta Morning results.

Those who have purchased Dear PARROT tickets will get to know the results later in the day. The ‘Dear PARROT’ draw is conducted on the evening of all Tuesdays, and the results are declared at 7 pm. Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries manages the daily lottery lucky draw. It is conducted at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001.

The ticket-holder who is successful to bag the first prize will be awarded with Rs. 26 lakh. Followed by the second prize winner who will bag Rs. 9,000. The third and the fourth prize winner will receive Rs. 500 and Rs. 250 respectively. Rs.120 is given to the person who bags the fifth position. Along with this, a consolation prize Rs. 9,500 is also granted. If you have purchased the ticket for the Dear PARROT, then you can check the result on the official website, i.e. nagalandlotteries.com/lotterysambad

Here is how you can check the result for the lottery game -

Step 1: Open any internet browser, and enter the official website of Nagaland Lottery Sambad or you can also follow the given link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: As the homepage of the official website opens on your screen, search for the time slot option to check the result of the required lucky draw

Step 3: Follow the hyperlink of the given time slot and you will be redirected to a web page that will display the results of Tuesday’s lucky draw

Step 4: Meticulously match your lottery ticket number with the winning ticket numbers displayed on the web page

Participants who are able to find their ticket number in the winning list have only 30 days after the results are announced, that is July 27, to claim the prize. It is also important to note that the winning ticket-owners have to visit the Nagaland State Lottery Department office in order to complete the official verification process.

Winners are expected to turn in their winning-ticket along with a copy of the claim forms available online, photo ID, and passport size photographs. People should also ensure that the winning-ticket is presented intact and without damage.

