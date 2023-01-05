Nagaland Lottery Result 2023 Live Updates: Check Lottery Sambad Winning Numbers for January 6

NAGALAND LOTTERY RESULT 2023: The Nagaland State Lottery Department will be announcing the result of the Lottery Sambad on the official website today on Thursday, January 5 at 1 pm, 6 pm, 4 pm and 8 pm. The winners of Dear Morning Lottery Sambad, Dear Evening Lottery Sambad, and Dear Night Lottery Sambad will get a chance to win upto Rs 1 crore.

The department will also declare results for Labhlaxmi Kiwi Thursday Weekly Lottery Draw and Dear 50 Platinum Thursday Weekly lottery at 4 pm. The results will be declared on the official sites www.nagalandlotteries.com and www.lotterysambad.com.

Those interested in trying their luck for the Lottery Sambad can purchase the Nagaland lottery tickets from any local lottery shop in the state. Each ticket of the lottery is priced at Rs 6. The Nagaland State Lottery department rolls out draws for various weekly lotteries daily.

HOW TO CHECK NAGALAND LOTTERY RESULTS FOR JANUARY 5:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage, Option tabs for 1 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm, Labhlaxmi Weekly 4:00 PM and Dear 50 Platinum Thursday Weekly 4:00 PM will appear.

Step 3: Click on the option you want to check number for

Step 4: You will see the result once you click on the correct timing option.

Step 5: Keep your ticket handy for checking the result

Step 6: Tally the digits of your ticket with those mentioned on the result to confirm if your ticket has won any prize

HOW TO CLAIM THE PRIZE?

Winners will have to visit the office of the Nagaland State Lottery Department to claim the prize amount. They will have to submit their lottery ticket at the lottery department’s office. Winning candidates must carry valid ID proof like Aadhaar Card, driving license, PAN Card and passport, among others. The concerned authorities will disburse the prize amount after conducting the verification process and deduction of taxes. Winners can claim their winning amount within 30 days from the declaration date of the result.

WHERE TO SUBMIT CLAIM FORMS?

Nagaland State Lottery organizes a draw every day at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM. The results of today’s draw will be published on www.nagalandlotteries.com. Winners must make note of following points to claim the winning amount. If you won above Rs.1,00,000, you need to present a few records required by Nagaland State Lotteries Board.

Check details below:

Those who have won Rs 5000 and less, can submit there forms with agents. Rs 1 Lakh and less: Submit forms with Department of District Lottery Offices Rs 1 Lakh and less (Other State): Department of Directorate Rs 1 Lakh or above: Department of Director of State Lotteries Rs 1 Lakh to Rs 20 Lakhs: Amount Department of Deputy Director Rs 20 lakhs and Above: Department of Director

