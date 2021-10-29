Nagaland: Top Leadership of Niki Sumi Faction of NSCN Held With Arms and Ammunition

The Nagaland Police on Friday arrested three members of the Niki Sumi faction of NSCN, including a topmost functionary of the insurgent group, for allegedly involving in blank firing in different locations in Dimapur, the business hub of the hilly state. According to a police source, a huge quantity of arms and ammunition was also recovered from the possession of the insurgents.

The arrested militants have been identified as Nikato Pilot Sumi (31), a supervisor of the Ceasefire Supervisory Board cum kilonser (minister) of the group; self-styled ‘sgt. maj’ Awang Konyak (28); and self-styled ‘sgt maj’ Wahkoi Konyak (28).

The police said a complaint was registered in Dimapur West police station on Wednesday that some unknown miscreants fired at three different locations in Nepali Basti, Residency Colony, and Notun Bosti – between 1.25 am to 1.38 am.

While conducting an operation on Thursday, the Nagaland Police recovered a huge amount of arms and ammunition from the possession of the arrested NSCN members. As per the police report, HK 33 rifle, two magazines of HK 33 rifle, one Italy-made 7.65mm pistol, one magazine of 7.65mm pistol, one magazine of 9mm pistol, 117 live rounds of HK 33 rifle, 17 live rounds of 7.65mm pistol, six empty cases of HK 33 rifle, two empty cases of 7.65 mm pistol, one rifle sling, one knife, and Rs 1,82,700 in cash were recovered from them.

Another incident of firing by unknown miscreants was reported at Landmark Colony around 6.30 pm on October 26, police sources said. A case in this regard was also registered in Dimapur West police station.

While investigating the incident, the police team collected information from the area and the route used by the miscreants was analyzed and CCTV footage was obtained.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.