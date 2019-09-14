Take the pledge to vote

Nagaland Truck Fined Rs 6.5 Lakh in Odisha's Sambalpur, Highest Yet Under New Motor Vehicles Act

Several cases of extremely hefty fines have been reported from across the country after the amended Motor Vehicles Act was implemented on September 1.

September 14, 2019, 11:32 AM IST
Nagaland Truck Fined Rs 6.5 Lakh in Odisha's Sambalpur, Highest Yet Under New Motor Vehicles Act
Image for representation only. (Image: PTI)
Sambalpur (Odisha): A Nagaland truck driver was fined a Rs 6,53,100 for seven traffic violations on August 10, but the matter came to light on Friday. The violations took place before the new Motor Vehicle Act (2019) was put into effect on 1st September.

As per sources, the driver, Dilip Karta, was stopped and documents checked in Odisha's Sambalpur. Details of the incident are not yet ascertained.

Several cases of extremely hefty fines have been reported from across the country after the amended Motor Vehicles Act was implemented on September 1.

On Friday, a driver in Delhi was fined with over Rs 2 lakh for various offences, including overloading and driving without a proper licence.

A truck driver from Rajasthan was also also faced a challan of Rs 1.41 lakh for overloading, among other violations.

Several drivers have also come up with innovative ideas to dodge the possibility of being slapped with a fine. The picture of a rider from Vadodara pasted driving licence, insurance slip, PUC certificate and registration certificate on his helmet.

The Parliament on July 31 had passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, that had provisions for stricter and heavier penalties for violations in an attempt to improve road safety. The Bill became applicable pan India from September 1, although certain states have still not put it into effect.

