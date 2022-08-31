Nagas Hold Candlelight Vigil Demanding Justice in Killing of Hencieh Phom by Assam Police

Hundreds of people held a candlelight vigil here on Tuesday in memory of Hencieh Phom who was arrested by Assam police and died in its custody. The participants in the candle light vigil carried placards demanding justice for Phom. The protest was organized by Phom Students Union Kohima (PSUK) and supported by tribes of eastern Nagaland. People from other tribes also joined in solidarity.

Thirty-five-year-old Phom was arrested by Assam Police from Anaki-C village of Mokokchung district on August 16, was allegedly brutally assaulted and lodged in Sivasagar district jai in Assam. He died in custody on August 21.

Eastern Nagaland Public Union Kohima president N Toshi Chang condemned the Assam police for the death and said whatever crime a person commits, there must be a trial as per the Constitution and the law. “Police torture in custody has no place in the society nor in any democratic state.”

The speakers said the governments of Assam and Nagaland must work in coordination and conduct a thorough investigation to bring the culprits to justice.

Eastern Naga Students Federation (ENSF) assistant general secretary Molo Phom said the Assam police had violated the right to live, which is a fundamental right guaranteed by the Constitution. The ENSF, he said, has submitted a memorandum to the Nagaland chief secretary to immediately constitute a special investigation team to investigate the incident and ensure justice for the bereaved family.

Eastern Nagaland Women Organisation Kohima president Limei Pho and Phnom Union Kohima (PUK) president Manayu Phom were among those who spoke at the event. PUK demanded forensic investigation to ascertain the cause of the death.

