A Muslim boy, who was separated from his parents about eight years ago and raised by a Hindu family in Nagpur, was reunited with his birth family with the help of the Aadhaar card. After trying for years to unite the boy with his parents, Samarth Damle and his family in Nagpur finally handed him over after taking legal recourse.

Mohammed Aamir, a mentally challenged boy, went missing from his hometown Jabalpur in 2012 when he was eight years old. He somehow landed at Nagpur railway station, helpless and unwell. Initially placed in a juvenile centre, Samarth Damle’s family legally adopted the boy.

Aamir was raised by the Hindu family in Nagpur for seven years. On June 30, Amir returned to his birth parents.

To take the 10th board exam, he needed an Aadhaar card. While trying to get an Aadhaar card for the boy, Damle’s family found through an official that his Aadhaar card had already been made and that he was a resident of Jabalpur. Damle and his family got to know that his father’s name was Ayub Khan.

Damle family contacted Aamir’s family in Jabalpur and informed them about him. Khan had given up hope of his son’s return, when the call from Damle family brought him immense joy. It was a dream come true for the Khan family who lost their son eight years ago. Following completion of paperwork, Aamir was handed over to his parents by the Damle family.

Aamir’s father Ayub Khan said that he wanted to thank the Damle family for taking care of his lost son. He said that though he lost all hope, he knew one day he would see his son again.

