Nagpur Cop Hangs Self, Names 3 Colleagues in Suicide Note, Probe Underway

Representative image.

A probe has begun into why Harshal Lekurwale (34), originally from Amravati district, took this extreme step, the Gittikhadan police station official added.

A constable attached to Shanti Nagar police station in Nagpur allegedly hanged himself at his home on Saturday and a note recovered from the room stated that he was being harassed by some colleagues over duty hours, an official said.

"He has named three officers in the suicide note. A case of accidental death has been registered and probe is underway," the official said.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)


