English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nagpur Cop Showers Money on Schoolgirls at R-Day Event, Suspended After Video Goes Viral
This incident caught the Internet's attention just days after the Supreme Court allowed dance bars to reopen in Mumbai. The judicature states that performer may be tipped but the guests are not allowed to shower money on them.
File photo
Nagpur: Pramod Walke, a police constable from Nagpur, was suspended from work after a video surfaced of him showering money on a group of young schoolgirls. The girls were dancing on stage at an event in school on the occasion of Republic Day.
Walke, who was in an inebriated state, came under the scanner after the video went viral on social media. The constable was shunted out of his duty and a probe was ordered yesterday.
According to reports, Walke, who is stationed at the Nand police chawki under Bhiwapur police station, was on duty in the vicinity and had dropped in to watch the programme at the Zila Parishad school, where a group of Class 6 girls were performing on stage.
In the video, Walke is seen climbing on the stage, taking a wad of currency notes, circling them in the air and showering it on the girls.
This incident caught the Internet's attention just days after the Supreme Court allowed dance bars to reopen in Mumbai. The judicature states that performer may be tipped but the guests are not allowed to shower money on them.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Walke, who was in an inebriated state, came under the scanner after the video went viral on social media. The constable was shunted out of his duty and a probe was ordered yesterday.
According to reports, Walke, who is stationed at the Nand police chawki under Bhiwapur police station, was on duty in the vicinity and had dropped in to watch the programme at the Zila Parishad school, where a group of Class 6 girls were performing on stage.
#WATCH Police constable showers cash on students during Republic Day function at a government school in Nagpur district's Nand. The police constable was suspended following the incident. (26 January) #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/nyTZeRCznO— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2019
In the video, Walke is seen climbing on the stage, taking a wad of currency notes, circling them in the air and showering it on the girls.
This incident caught the Internet's attention just days after the Supreme Court allowed dance bars to reopen in Mumbai. The judicature states that performer may be tipped but the guests are not allowed to shower money on them.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
-
Monday 28 January , 2019
SC Judge Talks About Protecting Democratic Values, Why Are The Judges Worried?
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
Monday 28 January , 2019 SC Judge Talks About Protecting Democratic Values, Why Are The Judges Worried?
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- It's High Time India Should Lift Ban on Pakistani Artistes: Singer Shafqat Amanat Ali
- Upcoming KTM 390 Adventure Spotted With Panniers and Top Box
- Lift Karadey? Rogue Elevator Tosses Riders Around, Mall Offers Free Parking as Compensation
- Samsung Galaxy M20 Review: The Renewed Challenge to Take on Xiaomi Starts Off Well
- Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Officially Launched: Here’s All the Information
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results