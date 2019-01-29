Nagpur Cop Showers Money on Schoolgirls at R-Day Event, Suspended After Video Goes Viral

#WATCH Police constable showers cash on students during Republic Day function at a government school in Nagpur district's Nand. The police constable was suspended following the incident. (26 January) #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/nyTZeRCznO — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2019

: Pramod Walke, a police constable from Nagpur, was suspended from work after a video surfaced of him showering money on a group of young schoolgirls. The girls were dancing on stage at an event in school on the occasion of Republic Day.Walke, who was in an inebriated state, came under the scanner after the video went viral on social media. The constable was shunted out of his duty and a probe was ordered yesterday.According to reports, Walke, who is stationed at the Nand police chawki under Bhiwapur police station, was on duty in the vicinity and had dropped in to watch the programme at the Zila Parishad school, where a group of Class 6 girls were performing on stage.In the video, Walke is seen climbing on the stage, taking a wad of currency notes, circling them in the air and showering it on the girls.This incident caught the Internet's attention just days after the Supreme Court allowed dance bars to reopen in Mumbai. The judicature states that performer may be tipped but the guests are not allowed to shower money on them.