Nagpur Cop Shunted Out for 'Showering' Cash on Schoolgirls at R-Day Event
Videos of the incident shot by many on their mobile phones, went viral late on Sunday prompting the girls' parents to demand action against the policeman.
Photo for representation.
Nagpur: A Nagpur policeman who allegedly 'showered' cash on a group of young schoolgirls has been shunted out of his beat duty and a probe initiated, an official said here on Monday.
The incident happened on January 26, when the group of Class 6 girls of the Zilla Parishad School, Nand village, were presenting a cultural dance on a patriotic song on stage to mark the Republic Day celebrations.
A senior beat constable Pramod Walke who was on duty in the vicinity, was seen climbing onto the stage, taking a wad of currency notes, circling them in the air and showering it on the girls, shocking the audience.
Videos of the incident shot by many on their mobile phones, went viral late on Sunday prompting the girls' parents to demand action against the policeman for the alleged indiscretion and demeaning the students, all aged around 11-12.
Confirming the incident, Nand village police station chief Santosh Vairagade said that constable Walke has submitted his explanation in the matter.
Walke defended himself saying he had gone there for crowd control, when some people -- impressed by the girls' performance -- collected cash and requested him to go on stage and present it to them on their behalf.
"But after stepping on the stage, the constable made the moves which were found objectionable, though his body language did not suggest vulgarity," Vairagade told IANS.
Nevertheless, in view of the public outcry, Walke has been shifted away from his beat duty and a report submitted to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rakesh Ola, who will take a final decision in the matter.
