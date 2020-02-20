Nagpur Court Grants Former Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Bail in 2014 Affidavit Case

Nagpur: A Nagpur court on Thursday granted former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis bail in connection with a complaint seeking criminal proceedings against him, for allegedly not disclosing criminal cases in his election affidavit in 2014.

The senior BJP leader was given the last chance by Chief Metropolitan Magistrate P S Ingle to appear before the court on Thursday.

Taking note of Fadnavis' appearance before the court, the magistrate granted him bail on a personal bond of Rs 15,000.

The court was hearing an application filed by advocate Satish Uke, seeking criminal proceedings to be initiated against Fadnavis for alleged non-disclosure of criminal cases registered against him in his election affidavit in 2014.

Fadnavis was granted exemption from appearance on four earlier occasions since November 2019.

The court has now posted the matter for further hearing on March 3.

