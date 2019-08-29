Hit by Water Scarcity, Intermittent Rains, Nagpur Division Sees 100% Rise in Dengue Cases in 2019

Scarcity of water and intermittent rains has resulted in a spurt in dengue cases in six districts under the Nagpur division office, revealed a report in TOI. According to the report, Nagpur division office has reported 100 percent jump in cases of the mosquito-borne disease as compared to last year. Data from January to July 2018 show that 56 dengue cases were reported during that period. On the other hand 110 people have already fallen prey to the disease during the corresponding period this year, the report revealed.

The report further revealed that according to officials the figures are worrying considering the fact that this is just the beginning of vector-borne disease season. Humidity, paired with mild showers are favourable conditions for spread of the virus as well as mosquitoes.

Notably, in 2018, 1199 people suffered from dengue while just 56 cases were reported in Nagpur in the first seven months.

According to officials, extended dry spell forced people to store more water, which in turn, turned into a breeding place for the mosquitoes. Warning of a rise in dengue fever across the district, officals have appealed to the people to ensure that water does not get accumulated even in discarded or in-use items like a bottle-cap.

In Nagpur alone, 22 people have reported of contracting the dengue virus so far, but no fatalities have been reported.

On the other hand, cases of malaria and Japanese encephalitis and filaria have shown a significant drop in the last seven months, as per official data.

Notably, in 2018, office recorded 1801 malaria cases in the same period which dropped to 839 this year. Filaria too has seen a decline after touching a high of 430 last year. This year has seen 225 cases across six districts.

Speaking to TOI, Assistant director (malaria), Milind Ganvir said they have deployed over1,400 multi-purpose workers with rapid diagnostic kits and readily available medicines to control the vector-borne diseases.

He further urged people to take preventive measures to avoid the disease, adding that nets must be used to ensure complete safety from mosquito attacks during sleep. He further advised people to exercise restrain while disposing plastic bottles, old tyres and scrap which go on to become breeding grounds for mosquitoes, TOI revealed.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.