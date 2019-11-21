Take the pledge to vote

Nagpur Family Murders Man Over Suspicions that His Mother Practised 'Black Magic' on Them

The victim, Arun Santosh Waghmare (35), a resident of Wathoda area of Nagpur in Maharashtra, was found killed in the Tarodi Khurd locality on Sunday morning

PTI

November 21, 2019
Nagpur Family Murders Man Over Suspicions that His Mother Practised 'Black Magic' on Them
Nagpur: A man was killed allegedly by his relatives who suspected he was responsible for the suicide of a person and also that his mother was practising black magic, police said on Wednesday.

A mother-daughter duo has been arrested for the murder which was carried out with the help of their associate, they said.

The victim, Arun Santosh Waghmare (35), a resident of Wathoda area here in Maharashtra, was found killed in the Tarodi Khurd locality on Sunday morning, they said.

The police arrested a woman, Ratnamala Manoj Ganvir (40), and her daughter Shubhangi (20), both residents of Antoji Nagar in Wathoda on Tuesday night for the crime. Ganvir is paternal aunt of Waghmare.

Another accused, Kisan Vishwakarma, is on the run, the police said.

Ganvir was suspecting that Waghmare and two other persons were responsible for the suicide of her brother Avinash Khobragade who hanged himself at his house four months ago, they said.

After her another daughter Pranita often fell sick and her condition deteriorated, Ganvir grew suspicious about Waghmare's mother.

"Ratnamana believed that Aruns mother was practising black magic on her family that resulted in the problems in her family, said the police.

Vishwakarma lived in a rented accommodation at Ganvir's house. Shubhangi and Vishwakarma become close friends and started dating each other, they said.

When Waghmare learnt about this, he asked Ganvir to keep her daughter away from Vishwakarma.

However, Ganvir was fed up with Waghmare's frequent interference in her family matters and hence decided toeliminate him, the police said.

The woman and her daughter roped in Vishwakarma in the conspiracy. As per the plan, Vishwakarma met Waghmare near Bhandewadi Railway Station, where he killed the latter and fled the spot, the police said.

An offence under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) was registered at the Wathoda Police Station. The police have launched a manhunt for Vishwakarma.

