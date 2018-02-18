English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Journalist's Mother, 18-month-old Daughter Found Murdered in Nagpur
Reported missing since Saturday, the bodies of Usha S. Kamble, 54, and her 18-month-old granddaughter Rashi were discovered by some people behind a school building in Sitabuldi area of the city on Sunday.
Image for representation.
Nagpur: The mother and minor daughter of a Nagpur-based crime reporter were found murdered on Sunday, police said.
Reported missing since Saturday, the bodies of Usha S. Kamble, 54, and her 18-month-old granddaughter Rashi were discovered by some people in a drain behind a school building in Sitabuldi area of the city on Sunday.
A crime reporter with a portal, Nagpur Times, Ravikant Kamble had reported that they had gone to the market near their residential area of Dighori on Saturday evening and never returned home.
Even as a search was launched for them, they were suspected of being kidnapped and were found murdered on Sunday, their throats slit and their bodies packed in a sack and thrown in a gutter.
Though the motive behind the double murder is being ascertained, police suspect professional or personal rivalry or financial disputes among the possible reasons.
Moving swiftly, Nagpur Police detained two suspects in connection with the double murder.
The murders sent shock waves among the people of Nagpur, which is the second capital of Maharashtra and the hometown of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also handles the home portfolio.
Also Watch
Reported missing since Saturday, the bodies of Usha S. Kamble, 54, and her 18-month-old granddaughter Rashi were discovered by some people in a drain behind a school building in Sitabuldi area of the city on Sunday.
A crime reporter with a portal, Nagpur Times, Ravikant Kamble had reported that they had gone to the market near their residential area of Dighori on Saturday evening and never returned home.
Even as a search was launched for them, they were suspected of being kidnapped and were found murdered on Sunday, their throats slit and their bodies packed in a sack and thrown in a gutter.
Though the motive behind the double murder is being ascertained, police suspect professional or personal rivalry or financial disputes among the possible reasons.
Moving swiftly, Nagpur Police detained two suspects in connection with the double murder.
The murders sent shock waves among the people of Nagpur, which is the second capital of Maharashtra and the hometown of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also handles the home portfolio.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street