The mother and minor daughter of a Nagpur-based crime reporter were found murdered on Sunday, police said.Reported missing since Saturday, the bodies of Usha S. Kamble, 54, and her 18-month-old granddaughter Rashi were discovered by some people in a drain behind a school building in Sitabuldi area of the city on Sunday.A crime reporter with a portal, Nagpur Times, Ravikant Kamble had reported that they had gone to the market near their residential area of Dighori on Saturday evening and never returned home.Even as a search was launched for them, they were suspected of being kidnapped and were found murdered on Sunday, their throats slit and their bodies packed in a sack and thrown in a gutter.Though the motive behind the double murder is being ascertained, police suspect professional or personal rivalry or financial disputes among the possible reasons.Moving swiftly, Nagpur Police detained two suspects in connection with the double murder.The murders sent shock waves among the people of Nagpur, which is the second capital of Maharashtra and the hometown of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also handles the home portfolio.