News18» News»India»Nagpur Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Daughter Killed by Brother-in-law
Nagpur Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Daughter Killed by Brother-in-law

The man, a resident of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, was sexually exploiting his daughter, who is mentally unwell, for the past five years, which enraged her in-laws when they got to know about it, an official said.

A 55-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting his daughter was killed allegedly by her brother-in-law and one more person in Hudkeshwar area of Nagpur, police said on Monday. The man, a resident of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, was sexually exploiting his daughter, who is mentally unwell, for the past five years, which enraged her in-laws when they got to know about it, an official said.

On Sunday, the woman's brother-in-law and one more person attacked her father and killed him, he said. Both men were arrested on Monday morning and charged with murder, the official said.


