Nagpur Man Arrested for Killing 'Dhaba' Employer Who Refused to Give Him a Blanket

Nagpur: An employee of a dhaba (roadside eatery) was arrested in Nagpur district on Tuesday for allegedly killing the owner for not giving him a blanket, the police said.

The incident took place at the eatery which is situated near Wadamba village on the Nagpur-Jabalpur highway on early Tuesday morning.

Kara Narayan Singh Bawad (50) allegedly killed Prakash Balgovind Jaiswal (53), his employer, by hitting him on the head with a rod.

An official of the Deolapar police station said the incident took place around 5 am when Bawad woke up and asked for a blanket but Jaiswal refused.

Angered, Bawad allegedly smashed his head by hitting repeatedly with a rod before other employees could come to Jaiswal's help.

Bawad was arrested for murder and further probe was on, the official said.

