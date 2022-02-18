Nagpur Man Develops Device to Alert Drivers Against Falling Asleep While Driving

Long-distance driving or driving at night necessitates extreme caution. There are umpteen incidents where drivers have fallen asleep while driving due to exhaustion, resulting in fatal accidents.

Many car makers have recently introduced driver sleep alert systems in their vehicles. However, this feature is only available in high-end vehicles.

A Nagpur-based driver has now created a device that raises an alarm sound and vibrations to warn drivers against falling asleep behind the wheel.

The device, which has an implanted sensor, a 3.6-volt battery and an on-off switch, is worn behind the ear while driving. When the driver’s head tilts 30 degrees towards the steering wheel, the alert sounds and the device vibrates.

Gaurav Savvalakhe, driver and developer of this device, said that he came up with the idea of creating the device after he almost met with an accident while driving at night recently. He said that he fell asleep while driving.

“I almost met with an accident while driving at night recently due to sleep," Gaurav Savvalakhe, driver and developer of this device, told ANI. “So I came up with the idea of creating a device that sends out a warning if someone falls asleep while driving, allowing an accident to be avoided."

“If we fall asleep while driving and our head tilts at a 30-degree angle, the device will sound an alert and vibrate to wake us up," he added.

This life-saving device could help reduce the number of road accidents in India. According to government data, India registered 1.2 lakh cases of deaths due to negligence related to road accidents in 2020, with 328 people dying per day on average, despite the COVID-19 lockdown.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), in its annual Crime India report for 2020, revealed that 3.92 lakh lives had been lost in three years owing to negligence related to road accidents.

