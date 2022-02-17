Nagpur: Panic After Man Enters Bank Brandishing Toy Gun, Mother Tells Police He's Patient of Schizophrenia

A man, who is apparently suffering from some psychological issues, entered a leading private bank’s branch in Ramdaspeth area of Nagpur brandishing a “gun" late on Wednesday, which triggered panic there but it was later found out that it was a toy gun. Police said the 40-year-old man has an account in the bank.

According to police, he came to the bank on Monday and told bank officials that someone fraudulently siphoned off money from his account. He said he had received an SMS alert that Rs 83,000 were deducted from his account, police added.

The bank officials checked and told the man that he had transferred the amount to his demat account himself, senior inspector Shubhangi Deshmukh of Bajaj Nagar police station said. On Wednesday evening, the man came back to the bank carrying a toy gun, Deshmukh added.

Police said when a security guard stopped him at the gate, he reportedly introduced himself as an army officer. The guard asked him to sit in a room, where the assistant bank manager talked to him, police added.

Bank officials, meanwhile, alerted police following which staff from Sitabuldi and Bajaj Nagar police stations rushed to the spot and took the man along.

Later, it came to light that the man is unmarried and lives with his mother in Dattawadi area of the city. He told the police that he was a para commando in the Indian Air Force but failed to show his identity card, Deshmukh said. The man’s mother told the police that he was a patient of schizophrenia, the inspector said.

Police are yet to decide whether an offence can be registered against him or not, she added.

