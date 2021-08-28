CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Nagpur Man Falls off Vehicle While Trying to Spit Tobacco, Dies

Stock image

The incident took place on Thursday evening and the deceased was identified as Prafulla Bagde (27), a resident of Warud in Amravati district, a Jalalkheda police station official said.

Nagpur, Aug 27: A man died in Jalalkheda area of Nagpur after he lost his balance and fell off a pick up van after opening the door to spit out 'kharra', a mixture of areca nut and tobacco, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday evening and the deceased was identified as Prafulla Bagde (27), a resident of Warud in Amravati district, a Jalalkheda police station official said.

"While spitting out kharra, he fell onto the road, sustaining severe head and chest injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died," he said.

first published:August 28, 2021, 15:15 IST