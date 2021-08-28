Nagpur Man Falls off Vehicle While Trying to Spit Tobacco, Dies

Nagpur, Aug 27: A man died in Jalalkheda area of Nagpur after he lost his balance and fell off a pick up van after opening the door to spit out 'kharra', a mixture of areca nut and tobacco, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday evening and the deceased was identified as Prafulla Bagde (27), a resident of Warud in Amravati district, a Jalalkheda police station official said.

"While spitting out kharra, he fell onto the road, sustaining severe head and chest injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died," he said.

.

