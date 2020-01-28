Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Nagpur Man Rapes 19-year-old After Gagging Her Mouth, Inserts Rod in Private Parts

The horrific incident took place on January 21 and the 52-year-old accused was arrested from Gondia district.

PTI

January 28, 2020
Nagpur Man Rapes 19-year-old After Gagging Her Mouth, Inserts Rod in Private Parts
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com

Nagpur: A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped and an iron rod was inserted in her private parts by a man in the Pardi area in Nagpur, police said on Monday.

The gruesome incident took place on January 21 and the accused, Yogilal Rahangdale (52), was arrested from Gondia district, they said.

The accused was working as a supervisor in a spinning mill where the woman was employed as a labourer, the police said.

The woman, her brother, the accused and another girl lived in rented accommodations in Pardi.

Inspector Sunil Chavan of the Pardipolice station said the woman's brother and her female friend had gone to their village on January 21 for some work.

As the woman was alone at home, Rahangdale attempted to rape her in the night. When she resisted, he stuffed a piece of cloth in her mouth, he said.

When she fell unconscious, the accused raped her and inserted an iron rod in her private parts, Chavan said, quoting from the complaint filed by the victim.

She narrated the incident to her brother on January 24 and they subsequently lodged a complaint with the police. An offence was registered against the accused at the Pardi police station.

