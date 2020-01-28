Nagpur Man Rapes 19-year-old After Gagging Her Mouth, Inserts Rod in Private Parts
The horrific incident took place on January 21 and the 52-year-old accused was arrested from Gondia district.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Nagpur: A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped and an iron rod was inserted in her private parts by a man in the Pardi area in Nagpur, police said on Monday.
The gruesome incident took place on January 21 and the accused, Yogilal Rahangdale (52), was arrested from Gondia district, they said.
The accused was working as a supervisor in a spinning mill where the woman was employed as a labourer, the police said.
The woman, her brother, the accused and another girl lived in rented accommodations in Pardi.
Inspector Sunil Chavan of the Pardipolice station said the woman's brother and her female friend had gone to their village on January 21 for some work.
As the woman was alone at home, Rahangdale attempted to rape her in the night. When she resisted, he stuffed a piece of cloth in her mouth, he said.
When she fell unconscious, the accused raped her and inserted an iron rod in her private parts, Chavan said, quoting from the complaint filed by the victim.
She narrated the incident to her brother on January 24 and they subsequently lodged a complaint with the police. An offence was registered against the accused at the Pardi police station.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- TikTok Star Puts on Modi Mask While Walking Next to Arvind Kejriwal in Rally and We're Very Confused
- Australian Open 2020 Day 9 LIVE Score and Updates: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Ashleigh Barty in Action in Quarters
- Jackie Shroff Has Won the 'LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder' Meme. Y'all Can Go Home
- Want Dark Mode on WhatsApp Web Also? Here's How to Enable it on Chrome, Firefox And Opera
- OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Get OxygenOS 10.3.1 Update With Bug Fixes, December Security Patch