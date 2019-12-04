Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Nagpur Police Announce Drop Facility to Help Women Stranded at Lonely Spots at Night

From 9 pm to 5 am, if a woman dials '100' or calls up nearby police station saying she wants to go to a particular place but there is no safe transport option, a beat marshal will reach the spot to help her.

PTI

Updated:December 4, 2019, 6:11 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Nagpur Police Announce Drop Facility to Help Women Stranded at Lonely Spots at Night
Image for representation

Mumbai: Against the backdrop of horrific gang-rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad, the police in Maharashtra's Nagpur city have launched an initiative to help women stranded at lonely spots at night.

Police commissioner Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay issued a directive in this regard on Monday, an official said. From 9 pm to 5 am, if a woman dials '100' or calls up nearby police station saying she wants to go to a particular place but there is no safe transport option, a beat marshal will reach the spot to help her.

If needed, a police vehicle with a woman cop will drop her at her destination, the commissioner's directive, broadcast through a wireless message to all the police stations in the city, stated.

The population of working women is increasing in Nagpur, and for them this initiative will be of great help, the official said.

The gruesome rape and murder of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian by four men in Hyderabad last week has led to nation-wide outrage and put a question mark on women's safety in public places.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com