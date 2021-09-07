Nagpur Region Reported Only 14 Cases in 24 Hours So Why Did Minister Declare 3rd Wave Has Already Hit?

The third wave of Covid-19 has arrived in Nagpur, the city’s guardian minister Nitin Raut announced on Monday as the number of daily cases witnessed a double-fold increase. The city recorded 14 cases in the past 24 hours with the death count remaining zero.

The development comes after the minister chaired a review meeting with officials and informed that the local administration may announce restrictions to curb the spread of the infection. “Today, after a long time, we have come down to twice as many positive cases. We have a third wave," news agency ANI quoted the minister as saying.

“A disaster management meeting will be held soon. It has been decided to impose some restrictions but we will take a final decision in consultation with the representatives of the people in this regard," he added.

In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, Raut expressed his concern with the surge in cases and also explained why he announced the onset of a third wave with the city reported only 14 cases.

“Those who have been fully vaccinated and some children have tested positive. That is why there is fear. This is how the second wave has started as well. Further restrictions will be imposed in the region in 2-3 days, after a meeting with everyone. Already, timings of shops and restaurants have been curtailed," the minister told CNN-News18.

Raut also informed that 78 samples have been sent for genome sequencing. Meanwhile, rumors are rife that to curb the virus spread, restaurants might be asked to close by 8 pm instead of 10 pm. The administration might also ask shops, other establishments to remain open till 4 pm and a complete shutdown on weekends.

The Covid-19 tally in the city touched 4,93,072, while the death toll stood at 10,119, leaving the district with an active caseload of 56.

