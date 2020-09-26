INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Nagpur Sees Spike Of 1,205 New COVID-19 Cases; 38 More Deaths

Nagpur Sees Spike Of 1,205 New COVID-19 Cases; 38 More Deaths

At least 1,205 new cases of COVID-19 were detected, while 38 patients died of the infection in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Saturday, an official said. The fresh infections have taken the count in the region to 74,231, the official said.

Nagpur: At least 1,205 new cases of COVID-19 were detected, while 38 patients died of the infection in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district on Saturday, an official said. The fresh infections have taken the count in the region to 74,231, the official said.

With the latest casualties, the toll in the district has reached 2,340, of which 1,711 are from Nagpur city and 629 were reported from rural area and outside the district, he said. As many as 1,536 patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the number of recoveries to 56,616, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: September 26, 2020, 8:41 PM IST
Next Story
Loading