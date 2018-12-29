Nagpur Shivers at 3.5 Degrees, Lowest for Day in Five Decades

Nagpur city in eastern Maharashtra on Saturday recorded the lowest temperature of the day in the last five decades, said a Met department official.The mercury plunged to 3.5 degrees Celsius in the city early morning Saturday, the Regional Meteorological Centre said.Deputy Director General of Meteorology JR Prasad said that Nagpur had recorded a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius on December 29, 2014, but today's low of 3.5degrees is the lowest for this day in nearly five decades.Ahmednagar in Central Maharashtra recorded the lowest temperature in the state at 3 degrees Celsius on Saturday, he said.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.