LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Nagpur Shivers at 3.5 Degrees, Lowest for Day in Five Decades

Ahmednagar in Central Maharashtra recorded the lowest temperature in the state at 3 degrees Celsius on Saturday in the last five decades.

PTI

Updated:December 29, 2018, 9:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Nagpur Shivers at 3.5 Degrees, Lowest for Day in Five Decades
People sit around a bonfire to warm themselves on a cold and foggy morning (Photo: PTI)
Nagpur: Nagpur city in eastern Maharashtra on Saturday recorded the lowest temperature of the day in the last five decades, said a Met department official.

The mercury plunged to 3.5 degrees Celsius in the city early morning Saturday, the Regional Meteorological Centre said.

Deputy Director General of Meteorology JR Prasad said that Nagpur had recorded a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius on December 29, 2014, but today's low of 3.5
degrees is the lowest for this day in nearly five decades.

Ahmednagar in Central Maharashtra recorded the lowest temperature in the state at 3 degrees Celsius on Saturday, he said.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram