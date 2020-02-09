Nagpur Tuition Teacher Steals Gold Jewellery from Student's Bedroom; Arrested
Police have recovered the stolen jewellery and a mobile phone collectively worth Rs 1.50 lakh from their possession, an official said.
Image for representation.
Nagpur: Local police on Saturday arrested a 36-year-old private tuition teacher and her friend for allegedly stealing gold ornaments from the house of her student, an official said.
As per the complaint filed with Hudkeshwar police, the alleged incident occurred on February 4 in Old Subhedar layout area.
"The teacher stole the ornaments from the bedroom of her student by diverting the attention of her mother, while her friend kept watch," he said.
The duo have been booked under section 380 (Theft in dwelling house, etc) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he added.
