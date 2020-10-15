Nagpur Varsity Reschedules Exam As Students Face Net Issues

Nagpur: The Nagpur University has rescheduled its online final year examination of pharmacy stream that was scheduled on Thursday, as several students faced connectivity issue after Vodafone Idea services got affected, a senior official said. The exam will now be held on Friday morning.

Subscribers of Vodafone Idea in Maharashtra started facing connectivity issues since Thursday morning as a key site in Pune got flooded after heavy rains. Talking to PTI, director of Board of Examination (BoE) of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, Prafulla Sabale, said, “Three final year online exams were scheduled today. There was a delay in the morning exam of commerce stream and chemistry subject in the afternoon due to the affected internet services.” “Vodafone Idea network crashed in parts of Nagpur, as a result of which students faced connectivity issues in online examination. Therefore, we have decided to reschedule the test of pharmacy stream tomorrow,” he added, It will be held at 9.30 am, Sabale said.

