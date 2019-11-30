Nagpur Woman Loses Rs 8 Lakh in Gold, Cash After Thieves Strike at Her Son's Wedding
Shailaja Gajanan Kadu (55), a resident of Jhenda Chowk in Mahal area here, lost the cash and jewellery on Wednesday, an official said.
Representative image.
Nagpur: Jewellery and cash totalling Rs 8 lakh was stolen by unidentified persons from a wedding venue in Nagpur in Maharashtra, police said on Friday.
"She was busy with the wedding of her son in Rajwada Palace. The theft took place between 8-10pm. Her bag, which contained gold worth Rs 6.5 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh cash, was flicked from the marriage hall," a Ganeshpeth police station official said.
He said a case has been registered and CCTV footage was being checked to zero in on the culprit.
