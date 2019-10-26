Take the pledge to vote

Nagpur Youth Abducts Friend to Extract Business Secrets as Facebook Pictures Arouse Jealousy: Police

Anmol Babulal Dongre, the main accused, had become jealous after seeing the victim's Facebook pictures which showed him splurging money, the police said.

October 26, 2019
Nagpur Youth Abducts Friend to Extract Business Secrets as Facebook Pictures Arouse Jealousy: Police
Nagpur: A 23-year-old man has been arrested here along with two others for allegedly abducting a youth, his friend, so as to extract 'business secrets' from him.

Anmol Babulal Dongre, the main accused, had become jealous after seeing the victim's Facebook pictures which showed him splurging money, the police said.

The other two accused were identified as Kishore Chunatkar (42) and Shahzad Khan Habib Khan (41).

While Dongre worked as a medical representative, Chunatkar and Khan worked as a security guard and a mechanic, respectively, the police said.

Dongre and the victim, who is 17 years old, were friends, the police said.

After regularly seeing the victim's pictures of shopping or hanging out with girlfriend on Facebook, Dongre became jealous and thought that the victim must be making money through some secret illegal business, police said.

He then hatched a conspiracy to abduct the victim with the help of Chunatkar and Khan, the police said.

On Friday, Dongre allegedly called the victim near Dhantoli Garden, and took him to Ramdaspeth area in his car where Chunatkar and Khan, posing as policemen, got in.

They took the victim to Wadi area where Chunatkar and Khan allegedly beat him up, demanding he reveal his business details.

Luckily, two beat constables of Wadi police station spotted them and rescued the victim.

The three accused were arrested under IPC sections 323 (assault) and 363 (kidnapping).

