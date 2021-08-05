Nagpur Youth Stabbed To Death For Sending Friend Request on Facebook To a Girl

A youth was brutally stabbed to death in Maharashtra’s Nagpur for sending a friend request to a girl on Facebook. The matter surfaced after the local police arrested five people in connection with the murder on Thursday.

According to a police officer, the victim had sent a friendship request to a girl on Friendship Day. The arrested accused along with few others, on the same day, had warned the victim to cancel his request or face dire consequences.

The officer further added that on Wednesday evening all the five accused and the victim entered into a spat which turned into a fatal fight. “The five stabbed the youth to death after their verbal duel turned ugly,” added the officer.

An FIR has been registered at the Nandanvan police station of Nagpur. “The arrested have confessed to their crimes. All the five arrested accused are friends of the girl to whom a friend request was sent by the victim,” added the officer.

“We have received important inputs in connection with the murder. We are investigating the murder from all angles. Our teams are monitoring all CCTVs in the area to find any further clues in connection with the murder,” said Nagpur Additional Commissioner of Police (CP) Sunil Fulari.

In another incident, Thane police arrested a woman and her boyfriend on the charges of killing her husband. Narpoli police station senior inspector Maloji Shinde told the media that the body of the woman’s husband was recovered from a cab near Mankoli Nala. An FIR under sections 302, 201 and 34 of Indian Penal Code was registered against unknown assailants.

