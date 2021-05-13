Naidu, Birla and Officials Discussed Possibility of Virtual Parliamentary Meets: Sources

Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu held a meeting on Thursday morning in the presence of Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and several senior officials to weigh appeals by some lawmakers to organise meetings of parliamentary standing committees virtually because of the raging pandemic, top sources told CNN-News18.

A confidentiality clause of parliamentary functioning says that members have to be physically present for meetings. Sources indicate that any change in the rule will have to be ratified by Parliament, which is not possible at this time. However, the matter is under the consideration of the custodians of both Houses and they are likely to come to a conclusion soon, they said.

The leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and floor leader for the Trinamool Congress in the upper house Derek O’Brien are among the lawmakers who have written to the RS chairman to consider holding virtual meetings. Sources in the Lok Sabha said the lower house has not received any such request to hold virtual parliamentary committee meetings so far, but if the rules are altered, that would be applicable to both houses of Parliament.

The budget session of Parliament had to be curtailed this time in March because many MPs wanted to participate in the assembly election process in four states and one union territory. With the coronavirus crisis looming, several pandemic norms including social distancing, wearing of masks and compulsory Covid negative test reports were mandated by Parliament for the budget session. Towards the end of the session, both houses had started functioning simultaneously; at the beginning, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were working for five hours each.

Even last year, when the pandemic was escalating, many lawmakers across the political spectrum had requested the Rajya Sabha chairman and the Lok Sabha speaker to hold these meetings virtually, arguing that it was impossible for them to travel to Delhi, risk infection, and also abide by the quarantine rules in effect in certain parts on returning to their respective states.

