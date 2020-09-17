Naidu Enquires About RS Member Ashok Gasti's Health after Leaders Tweet Condolences

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday called up Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to enquire about the health of Rajya Sabha member Ashok Gasti who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19, the Vice President's Secretariat said.

Earlier, the Vice President's Secretariat had erroneously tweeted about the demise of Gasti. Naidu's Twitter handle is run by his Secretariat. Naidu is also the Chairman of Rajya Sabha.

Gasti is being treated for Covid-19 at a private hospital in Bengaluru where his condition is stated to be critical.

Several leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Speaker Om Birla, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister SHivraj Singh Chouhan, had expressed their condolences during the day after it was reported that the first-time Rajya Sabha MP had succumbed to the virus. Gasti had tested positive for coronavirus on September 2.

(With inputs from PTI)