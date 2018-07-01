English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Naidu for Consensus on Next Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman
As the 77-year-old Kurien retired from his office on Sunday, Naidu spoke about his contributions at length.
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday called for the ruling and opposition parties to build a consensus on next Deputy Chairman of the Upper House. Naidu made these remarks at a farewell function for the outgoing Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien at his office, which was attended by leaders cutting across party lines.
"I hope the ruling and the opposition parties will find a suitable replacement with consensus for Prof Kurien as the election of new Deputy Chairperson will be held soon," he said.
Later talking to reporters, Naidu said he has spoken to leaders from both sides and suggested them to nominate a consensus candidate for the post.
Prof. P. J. Kurien has been a valued colleague and I will certainly miss him. ..He conducted the proceedings with passion and energy, always urging the members to build consensus for effective Parliamentary functioning. He is an expert in tackling difficult situations," Naidu said. Kurien also urged the members of the House to ensure minimum disruptions of proceedings.
Both sides should sit together whenever there is an issue. One or two days of disruptions are okay and not beyond (that). Parliament is for debate, discussion and decision. Chairman Shri Naidu is very sentimental about the functioning of the House," he said.
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad (Congress), Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Piyush Goel and Vijay Goel, leaders of various parties including D Raja (CPI), Manish Gupta (Trinamool Congress), A Navaneethakrishnan and S R Balasubramoniyan (AIADMK) and Vijaya Sai Reddy of YSRCP were among the leaders who attended the ceremony.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
