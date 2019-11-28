Take the pledge to vote

'Naidu Go Back': Farmers Throw Slippers at TDP Chief's Convoy During Amaravati Tour, Show Banners

The TDP chief’s visit comes at a time when the ambitious city of Amaravati has suffered setbacks after the current YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) came to power this year in May.

Syed Ahmed | News18

Updated:November 28, 2019, 1:03 PM IST
Chandrababu Naidu commenced his Amaravati tour on Thursday.

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s Amaravati tour made a sudden sully Thursday as angry farmers hurled chappals at his convoy and welcomed him with ‘Go Back’ slogans.

In view of the recent developments in Amaravati, including the termination of the startup area by state government, Naidu decided to tour upcoming capital city starting from his residence at Undavalli village. During his trip, he is scheduled to meet farmers who gave up their lands for its development.

The TDP chief’s visit comes at a time when the ambitious city has suffered setbacks at the hands of current YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) that came to power this year in May.

However, as soon as the former CM entered the Vekatayapalem village, agitated farmers tried to strop his convoy and threw slippers at it. Others carried placards and banners with slogans of ‘Go Back Chandrababu’.

Tensions flared when some of the activists accompanying Naidu ended up clashing with the farmers.

Strong resentment for Naidu has been brewing in the rural pockets, after farmers who gave in to the ‘dream of Amravati’ and sold off their lands, now decry betrayal with the fate of the capital city hanging in fine balance.

Some of them allege that Naidu had given them much lower compensation in return for their lands as compared to the lands in Patta.

Ever since YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy became chief minister (after winning 151 out of 175 assembly seats in the 2019 state elections), Amaravati has suffered one setback after another. The biggest one was the World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank withdrawing their $500 million funding for the Amaravati project (based on the Centre’s request for the same).

During his visit, TDP chief, accompanied by party legislators, Naidu's is scheduled to visit Venkatayapalem, Krishnayapalem, Uddandarayani palem , among other villages in Amaravati.

