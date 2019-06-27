‘Naidu Living in Illegal House’: After Praja Vedika Demolition, YSRCP Targets His Private Residence

Hyderabad: There seems to be no end to troubles for former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu. After Praja Vedika, a structure built under his rule and from where Naidu delivered his official duties, was razed down, the next target is his residence.

New Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had last week ordered for the demolition of Praja Vedika (people grievances cell) calling it illegal and that it violates the norms of River Conservancy Act 1884 as it’s built on the banks of Krishna River. Under the Act, no construction activity should take place within 500 meters of the river.

Now, according to Senior YSR Congress Party leader and Rajya Sabha member Vijaya Sai Reddy, the private residence where Naidu lives at present is also “illegal” and needs to vacated it immediately.

“The private residence in which Naidu is staying is also illegal and Naidu should vacate the place immediately. If a property has been identified as illegal and if it’s constructed on the river bed, the only option left is to demolish,” he tweeted on Thursday.

Previously, Jagan Mohan Reddy had also hinted that all illegal constructions on the river bed will be brought down.

Naidu’s current residence is a guest house which he had leased out from industrialist Lingamaneni (who ran Air Costa). It is situated right next to Praja Vedika, which was demolished on Wednesday.

Cabinet minister Botsa Satyanarayana had also said previously that the focus would be on Naidu’s residence, which the party alleges is unauthorised.

However, TDP leaders have said that the decision to demolish Praja Vedika is vengeful. It has more to do with political ego than the benefit of the state. They had also said that this would be a complete waste of public exchequer funds.

Praja Vedika is estimated to have cost eight crore rupees.

“How is it vendetta? We have proofs to show it is illegal and which is why it is being demolished. And this will be a drive. All the illegal structures in the state will be demolished soon,” Tirumala Tirupati Devasthnam board chairman and YSRCP senior leader YV Subba Reddy told News18.

Since the property that Naidu is residing in is private, a demolition order cannot be passed by the government directly. Also, there is a case in the court about the same.

YSRCP MLA Alla Rama Ramakrishna Reddy, who defeated Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh in the recent polls, had said that the issue will be dealt with legally and the TDP chief needs to look for an alternative.

Meanwhile, senior leaders from Telugu Desam Party have hinted that Naidu is considering moving out of the property fearing demolition. He is looking out for other private properties in the outskirts of Vijayawada. One of them could be the guest house of Kwality-Ice cream owner.

Senior TDP leaders have claimed that some farmers from the Uddandarayuni Palem village in Amaravati, who could be supporters of the TDP, offered a piece of land to Naidu for the construction of a permanent residence.