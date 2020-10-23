News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

Naidu Pays Tributes To Former VP Bhairon Singh Shekhawat On His Birth Anniversary

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday paid tributes to veteran leader Bhairon Singh Shekhawat on his birth anniversary, saying he worked untiringly for the welfare of the people. Born in 1923 in Sikar, Rajasthan, Shekhawat served as the vice president and chief minister of the state.

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday paid tributes to veteran leader Bhairon Singh Shekhawat on his birth anniversary, saying he worked untiringly for the welfare of the people. Born in 1923 in Sikar, Rajasthan, Shekhawat served as the vice president and chief minister of the state.

“Remembering former Vice President Shri Bhairon Singh Shekhawat ji on his birth anniversary today. He was an able administrator … He was one of the popular chief ministers in the country. He worked untiringly for the welfare of people,” the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 23, 2020, 15:55 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...