Naidu’s Airport Theatrics a Mere PR Stunt to Gain Relevance: Minister

Calling former chief minister and TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu’s actions at the Renigunta airport on Monday as just theatrics, Cabinet Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said it was a mere public relations (PR) stunt to gain relevance post the dismal performance of his party in the recently concluded panchayat elections.

“He knew that permission was not given due to Covid restrictions, the dharna potentially causing inconvenience to the citizens and as the model code of conduct (MCC) is in place due to the municipal polls. Despite that, he decided to travel. This is only to run propaganda against the government using certain media outlets controlled by him. Why would he travel, knowing that the permission wasn’t given? This shows that it was merely a PR stunt,” Reddy said.

Earlier in the day, Superintendent of Police for Chittoor S. Senthil Kumar addressed the media to set the record straight, amid countless claims being made by leaders of the TDP. He said, “The district police denied permission due to the following circumstances.

The party was planning to gather 5,040 supporters, this is firstly violates all Covid regulations. Secondly, these many people gathering in the city would cause a lot of inconvenience to the citizens. Therefore, TDP was asked to look for another protest site outside the city which they refused to do. Thirdly, the MCC is in place due to the municipal elections and a protest of this nature violates the same. The police have no objection if the party obtains permission from the SEC. Despite laying out the following reasons, the TDP chief and his party intentionally did what they did. Hence, the detention.”