'Nailed Son's Limbs for Not Wearing Mask': UP Woman Accuses Cops of Torture, They Deny

A gruesome incident has come to the fore where a mother hailing from UP’s Bareilly alleged that three cops nailed the hands and feet of her son who was seen without a mask.

In a letter to the police superintendent, the helpless mother recounted the incident saying that her son was sitting outside on a road in the Baradari area of Bareilly on May 24 when some cops came and started asking everyone about masks. The talking soon turned into a scuffle and the son was taken away by the cops, added the mother.

After hours of searching, the man was found grievously injured and his hands and feet were nailed, reported India Today.

The woman has also alleged that when she went to the police post to inquire about her missing son and complained about this mistreatment, the cops threatened to arrest her son. On Wednesday, she urged senior police officials to look into the matter and appealed for justice.

On the other hand, SSP Rohit Sajwan denied the allegations leveled against the police force while saying that the victim is an old accused who is making such accusations to escape charges.

“The man is an old accused who has been booked in several cases in different police stations. He is leveling these allegations against the police to escape charges. His allegations have found to be incorrect."

However, this is not the standalone incident where cops have been accused of mistreating the public.

Earlier in April, two policemen in Madhya Pradesh were suspended after they allegedly thrashed a 35-year-old man for not wearing a face mask in public. The incident took place in Firoz Gandhi Nagar under the Pardesipura police station area of Indore in Madhya Pradesh. In a purported video, that went viral on social media, two police personnel were seen brutally thrashing the man in front of his teenage son in Indore.

