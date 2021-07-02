Nainital Market to Get Eco-friendly, Traditional Makeover to Reflect Glory of Hills

The blueprint for the beautification and revamping of the markets of Nainital city in Pahari style is being prepared. Dhiraj Singh Garbyal, the District Magistrate (DM) of Nainital, said that there is a plan to revamp Khadi Bazar, Mallital, and Ram Sevak Sabha by doing their beautification in an eco-friendly and traditional style. He said that the markets area will be revamped without causing harm to shopkeepers and their shops. The comments came after DM Garbyal held a meeting with officials and other stakeholders of markets in the LDA auditorium on Thursday.

The DM said that Nanital city in Uttarakhand is the center of attraction and there is a large influx of tourists from all over the country and the world throughout the year. It is one of the main reasons behind the preparations to make the city more attractive for tourists.

He said various areas in Nainital would be developed in a traditional style which would be environment-friendly so that tourists could see a more beautiful and magnificent Nainital.

The DM said that city will be developed in such a way as to make the tourists familiar with the traditional hill style. He said that the development of the city would be done in a systematic manner. According to the official, electricity and telephone wires will be placed underground.

The DM said granite cobblestone will be used in the construction of the road. He informed that an open air theater-like seating area will be made in Ramlila Ground in the city. He instructed the executive officers of the municipality to allot the shop and place at other suitable places till the completion of the work in Ramlila Ground.

