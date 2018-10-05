English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nair Service Society And Others To File Review Petition Challenging Entry of Women in Sabarimala Temple
The Kerala government though will not appeal against the Supreme Court order lifting the ban on women pilgrims, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.
A five-judge constitution bench had last week lifted the ban on entry of women of menstrual age into the shrine.
Thiruvanathapuram: The Nair Service Society (NSS), a body consisting of members of the influential Nair society in Kerala, on Thursday said it will file a review petition in the Supreme Court against its verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple.
Also, the Thazhamon Thantri family and Pandalam Palace Coordination Committee have decided to file a joint review petition against the Supreme Court’s order in the Sabarimala issue. Thazhamon Thantris are the traditional priests of Sabarimala temple. The installation of idols at the temple was also performed by Thazhamon priests and this gives them a paternal status of the deity.
Since the NSS had been a party to the case from the start, it has decided to file a revision petition in the issue, said G Sukumaran Nair, general secretary of the NSS in a statement.
Nair termed the stand of the state government and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) for not filing a review petition as "unfortunate". He also expressed dismay at the haste shown by the state government to implement the court verdict “which is affecting the devotees”.
He said that it is hard to digest how the TDB could take such a decision as it is an independent entity committed to protect the customs and traditions of over 1200 temples, including the Sabarimala.
"The Constitution is supreme and abolishing bad customs and traditions is essential. However, it is the duty of governments to make amendments at the proper time to protect the faith of the people. Then only peace, unity and prosperity will prevail in the country," he said.
The Pandalam Palace Coordination Committee said in a statement that the court order was part of a series of challenges against the temple. The agitations during the pilgrimage season on the issue of Mullaperiyar dam two years ago were also part of the agenda, it said.
