Najafgarh Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Najafgarh (नजफगढ़), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Delhi region and South West district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with Haryana. Najafgarh is part of 6. West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

The closest contest in the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls was in Najafgarh in which Kailash Gahlot of AAP, defeated Bharat Singh of INLD by a margin of only 1,555 votes (0.97% of the total votes polled).

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.34%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.3%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Lower Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,50,258 eligible electors, of which 1,32,622 were male, 1,17,636 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Najafgarh in 2020 is 887.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Najafgarh, there are a total of 4526 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,32,919 eligible electors, of which 1,24,767 were male, 1,07,755 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,12,116 eligible electors, of which 1,13,611 were male, 98,126 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,73,022 eligible electors, of which 93,301 were male, 79,379 female.

The number of service voters in Najafgarh in 2015 was 390. In 2013, there were 374 and in 2008 there were 342.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Kailash Gahlot of AAP won in this seat by defeating Bharat Singh of INLD by a margin of 1,555 votes which was 0.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 34.62% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Ajeet Singh Kharkhari of BJP won in this seat defeating Bharat Singh of INLD by a margin of 9,768 votes which was 6.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 37.8% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Bharat Singh of IND won in this seat defeating Kanwal Singh Yadav of INC by a margin of 11,453 votes which was 11.19% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 33.25% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 35. Najafgarh Assembly segment of West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma won the West Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the West Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 13 contestants. In 2013, 11 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 14 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Najafgarh are: Ajeet Singh Kharkhari (BJP), Kailash Gahlot (AAP), Manoj Kumar (BSP), Sahab Singh (INC), Baidyanath Sah (PBI), Ajit Yadav (IND), Parveen Kumar (IND), Mohammad Kasim (IND), Lalit Goel (IND).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 64.41%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 69.02%, while it was 67.96% in 2013. In 2008, 59.16% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -4.61%.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 257 polling stations in 35. Najafgarh constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 198. In 2013 there were 196 polling stations and in 2008, there were 151.

Extent:

35. Najafgarh constituency comprises of the following areas of South West district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 49 (Part) Ward No. 49 (Urban) Roshan Pura alias Dichaon Khurd (Census Town) Khera Village. Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 50 (Part) Jharoda Kalan, Dichaon Kalan, Mitraon, Surakh Pur, Kair, Mundhela Khurd, Mundhela Kalan, Jaffar Pur Kalan, Surera, Ujwa, Samas Pur Khalsa, Baqar Garh, Isa Pur, Qazi Pur, Malik Pur Zer-Najafgarh and Dhansa Villages. . 5 municipal wards (Gopal Nagar, Dichaon Kalan, Najafgarh, Roshanpura, Isapur) of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with Haryana.

The total area covered by Najafgarh is 116.48 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110043, 110072, 110073

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Najafgarh is: 28°33'25.9"N 76°58'29.3"E.

