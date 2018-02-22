Najeeb Case: ABVP Members Lodge Complaint, Allege Defamatory Posters Put up in JNU

Delhi Police has begun an inquiry after two of the nine JNU students, on whom it wants to conduct a lie detection test in connection with the Najeeb Ahmed abduction case, filed a complaint that "defamatory" posters were put up in the campus accusing them of delaying the probe in the case.They claimed that the posters were seen late Wednesday night.In a written complaint to Vasant Kunj North Police Station, the students who are also ABVP members said, "The posters were unnamed/ not undersigned, but when we caught people making the posters red-handed at Sabarmati Hostel, they started making abusive and casteist comments and also threatened us," the complaint said, adding that they were students from SC/ST and it qualified as atrocity under SC/ST Atrocities Act."Our life is continuously under threat," they claimed, adding the posters were pasted across the campus to "provoke ill-feeling and hatred against us".The posters having nine names including that of the complainants read, "Nine accused refused lie detector test. They have delayed investigation by nine months. What are they hiding?" they said.A police officer confirmed receiving the complaint and said an enquiry has been initiated.