1-min read

Naked, Acid-Burnt Body of Woman Found Near Wildlife Sanctuary in UP's Bahraich District

In a similar incident, the charred body of a 28-year-old woman was found at a village in Bijnor district. Police said she was prima facie shot dead and then the body and cot burnt to prevent identification.

News18.com

Updated:January 18, 2020, 6:10 PM IST
Naked, Acid-Burnt Body of Woman Found Near Wildlife Sanctuary in UP's Bahraich District
Image for representation. (PTI)

Bahraich: The naked and burnt body of a woman was found in a bush near the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, said a senior police official.

Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said that the face and other body parts of the woman, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, bore burn marks from acid or some other chemicals.

Grover said a few herdsmen spotted the body and informed the police. The corpse has now been sent for a post-mortem.

"It seems the body was burnt after the woman was killed to hide her identity and her clothes were also taken off for the same reason," he said.

Photographs of the woman have been sent to all police stations in the district and nearby ones to ascertain her identity.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been set up under a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) to probe the case, said Grover.

In a similar incident, the charred body of a 28-year-old woman was found at a village in Bijnor district. Police said the corpse was found under a cot in an orchard in Gajraula Shiv village on Friday.

The woman was prima facie shot dead in the orchard and then the body and cot burnt in order to prevent identification, said Bijnor police station in-charge Ramesh Chandra Sharma.

(With inputs from agencies)

