Congress MLA NA Haris, whose son allegedly brutally assaulted a youth at a Bengaluru cafe last week, has been accused of trying to hush up the case by using his “money and muscle power”.According to sources, the MLA approached victim’s father Lokanathan through some common friends after he wrote to Karnataka government, seeking a special public prosecutor of his choice in the case. Some of Haris’ followers have also reportedly threatened Lokanath that they will malign him on social media if he does not back down.The special prosecutor, MS Shyamsundar, has also alleged threats to his life from the accused, Mohammed Haris Nalapad, and his supporters.Those close to the victim and his family say that Loknath has brought the threats to the attention of his politician friends, including Karnataka Congress chief, Dr G Parameshwara, and former deputy chief minister R Ashoka.News18 reached out to Haris, but he refused to comment on the allegations.People who witnessed the assault told News18 that when the victim, Vidvat, was taken to the hospital on February 17, the MLA had also landed there but instead of trying to help, he was trying to pressure the police to bury the case. They also alleged that Haris told Mohammed Nalapad to hide somewhere till he “manages” the police.The Cubbon Park police station facing Chinnaswamy cricket stadium, where the case was lodged, falls under his constituency limits. The inspector of the station, Vijay Hadagali, has been accused of refusing to register the case initially. The victim’s friends claimed that he was in constant touch with Haris and was advising him on how to save his son. The inspector has been suspended and disciplinary action has been initiated against him.Mohammed Nalapad Haris, son of Haris, has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a youth at a pub-cum-restaurant in Bengaluru on February 17, 2018.When the issue hit the national headlines, Haris is also said to have sought help from senior Congress leaders, explaining them that it was a “conspiracy” against him. After eminent author and historian Ramachandra Guha tweeted to chief minister Siddaramaiah tagging a News18 story on the incident, the situation became tough for him.A well-known pub manager told News18 on condition of anonymity that local cops led by Vijay Hadagali were threatening them on behalf of Haris. “He is now paying the interest for his son’s sins. He is directly responsible for his son’s crimes. He never tried to reform him in the past and is now shedding crocodile tears,” he said on the MLA apologizing in the state Assembly for the incident.The police have also seized seven guns from Haris’ son. One is allowed to buy a maximum of three guns under the arms act and questions are being raised over how he managed to procure the remaining four guns. A retired IPS officer told News18 that the police must book him under arms act and find out if he has license for the weapons.In the meantime, the chorus for Haris’ dismissal from the Congress is growing amid fears that re-nominating him could harm the party’s prospect in the polls. KPCC chief Parameshwara has discussed the issue with state-in-charge and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal. Young MLC Rizwan Arshad has appeared as a challenger for the Shanthinagara assembly seat currently held by Haris.According to sources in the home ministry, the police are also probing a drug abuse angle in the case after employees of the restaurant where the alleged assault took place told them that Haris’ son appeared to be under the influence.Speaking to media, former deputy CM R Ashoka also alleged that Mohammad Nalapad was under the influence of drugs and the police are trying to hush up that angle. “Haris is trying to save his son. He is doing a drama. He was under the influence of drugs. Actually he should also be charged under NDPS act,” he said.